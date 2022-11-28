Police look for Landcruiser after alleged Shell Cove sexual assault

Police are appealing for information following an alleged sexual assault of a woman in Shell Cove on Melbourne Cup Day.
Lake Illawarra Police District have released a CCTV image of blue Landcruiser which they say is of interest to the investigation.
Just before 7pm on Tuesday, November 1 emergency services were called to a shopping complex on Cove Boulevard, Shell Cove, following reports a woman had been sexually assaulted.
A crime scene was established by officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District and forensically examined. Detectives have since formed Strike Force Onix to further investigate the circumstances of the alleged incident.
Police said the blue Toyota Landcruiser has been modified to include a flat rack and sun awning on its roof, and has black wheels including a spare on its rear door.
Police also want to speak to a man described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a large build, has tattooed forearms, and was wearing a black t-shirt and grey shorts.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
