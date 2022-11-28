Illawarra Mercury
Police look for Landcruiser after alleged Shell Cove sexual assault

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 6:03pm
Picture supplied by Lake Illawarra Police District.

Police are appealing for information following an alleged sexual assault of a woman in Shell Cove on Melbourne Cup Day.

