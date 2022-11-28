A Wollongong man who allegedly poured petrol on a one-year-old has been labelled "one of the most serious domestic violence matters" a magistrate had come across, a court has heard.
Tony McEwan, 41, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Monday where his case was scheduled for a hearing.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Barron said attempts were made to contact the alleged victim, however she did not show, prompting Magistrate Robert Walker to adjourn the hearing to March 23 next year.
Police facts tendered to court outline the alleged victim was looking after her one-year-old grandchild on June 21 when the incident occurred.
It is alleged McEwan became abusive at a property, prompting the woman to barricade herself and the child in a room.
McEwan then allegedly kicked the door open and used a small brown bottle filled with petrol to douse the woman and child in it.
According to police, the woman pleaded with McEwan not to pour the petrol, to which he allegedly said, "I don't f---ing care."
Police claim while the alleged victim was returning from the bathroom after washing the infant's face, McEwan struck her with a glass multiple times.
The woman managed to escape to a nearby home and called police, according to court documents.
When police arrived, McEwan allegedly said nothing happened and accused the alleged victim of stealing his belongings.
He was arrested at the scene and taken to custody. The court heard McEwan had been bailed in September.
In his hearing next year, McEwan will fight five charges including three counts of common assault, intimidation intended to cause fear of physical harm, and damaging property.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
