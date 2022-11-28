Illawarra Mercury
Sensitive Content

Hearing delayed for Tony McEwan who allegedly poured petrol over woman, one-year-old

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 28 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 12:30pm
Tony McEwan. Picture from Facebook.

A Wollongong man who allegedly poured petrol on a one-year-old has been labelled "one of the most serious domestic violence matters" a magistrate had come across, a court has heard.

