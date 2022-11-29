It's official - His Boy Elroy is the best burger bar in Australia.
And they've been plugged in federal parliament too.
The burger joint was named the best in NSW at the state Restaurant and Catering Awards in September, which sent them to the national finals.
At Tuesday night's awards, they picked up the gold in the Best Burger Bar category.
Wollongong's Steamers Bar and Grill picked up the bronze in the Contemporary Australian Restaurant - Informal category.
"To be recognised on a national level is an incredible achievement, these awards wouldn't be possible without an incredible team of staff, or an amazing community, like the Illlawarra, that has supported us throughout the biggest challenges the hospitality industry has faced," His Boy Elroy posted to Facebook.
In Federal Parliament on Wednesday morning, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes spoke of the burger bar's success.
She mentioned Hunter MP Dan Dan Repacholi's limited edition Burgers of the Hunter calendar, noting she had purchased a signed copy.
"Despite there being some pretty good-looking burgers in this calendar it is lacking something," Ms Byrnes said.
"It doesn't have a burger from the best burger bar in the country and that's because the best burger bar in the country is located in Wollongong, in my electorate.
"The Illawarra and the Hunter have always had a mostly friendly rivalry being two port cities with industrial bases and beautiful beaches - though ours are better.
"This award is yet another huge triumph for the Illawarra over the Hunter I just want to congratulate the team at His Boy Elroy.
"His Boy Elroy have built a successful business based on good service, good products and sustainable and ethical business practices. They always give back to our community through programs like the Barstool Brothers and they are part of our broader community in Wollongong and they give back all the time."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
