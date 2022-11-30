Get out your green and gold scarves because no Australian sports fan will want to miss this.
The Socceroos are on the brink of securing its first spot in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, with a highly-anticipated showdown against Denmark in the early hours of Thursday morning set to decide their fate.
The Socceroos are in a position they've only been in once before at the World Cup - with one win in the bag and a prime opportunity to advance past the group stage.
The last time they had this chance was back in 2006 at the World Cup in Germany, when the Socceroos' golden generation had a memorable 3-1 win against Japan, followed by a 2-0 loss to Brazil.
That squad famously progressed via a 2-2 thriller against Croatia in their final group match, before they were narrowly defeated by eventual World Cup champions Italy in the round of 16.
It's a similar scenario for Australia in Qatar in 2022.
A draw against Denmark in their last Group D clash, would likely see the Socceroos progress - as long as Tunisia loses to, or draws, France.
However Graham Arnold's men will no doubt be aiming for a win, with the 2010 World Cup fresh in the memory of the head coach.
Then an assistant Socceroos coach under Pim Verbeek, the Australians went into their final match in South Africa needing a win by at least by two goals to get through, having copped a 4-0 defeat to Germany and a 1-1 draw with Ghana in their opening games.
Despite defeating Serbia 2-1 and ending the tournament on four points in the group alongside Ghana, it was not enough to advance due to their negative-3 points difference, allowing the African nation to progress instead.
So the Socceroos won't be taking any chances this time around against Denmark in Qatar.
The Danes are in a slightly different boat to Australia.
They need a victory against the Socceroos, as well as Tunisia to lose or draw France in their final group match, in order to get through to the round of 16.
Denmark shared points with Tunisia in their opener after a 0-0 draw, and were beaten 2-1 by France in their second match courtesy of an 86th minute winner by superstar striker Kylian Mbappe.
If Tunisia and Denmark win their matches, the second team to progress with France would be determined by goal difference and goals scored.
In an extremely rare case where they still cannot be separated, the team that advances will be decided by fair play points.
Currently Australia is on negative-3, and Denmark and Tunisia are locked on negative-4 fair play points due to the yellow cards conceded in the tournament thus far. Tunisia have the slimmest of chances to still progress if they do the unthinkable and defeat France, and Australia and Denmark draw, though goal difference would be decisive.
If the Socceroos make it to the round of 16 for just the second time in their history at the World Cup they would face a tough test to keep their campaign alive.
The winner of Group C - most likely Poland or Argentina - are set to play the second qualifier from Group D, which would hopefully be Australia.
Beyond that stage the Socceroos would face the winner of the top qualifier from Group A and the second qualifier from Group B.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
