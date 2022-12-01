Opinion
There's something off about heritage projects having to compete in a pitching competition to win funding from an elected government.
News that a heritage plaza proposed for the Corrimal cokeworks development had spruik their plans against others in a "Heritage PitchFest" in front of a panel, a live audience, to try and win $1 million in funding, all streamed online, made me cringe.
It's already a bit ugly how taxpayer money for important projects is sent out drip-by-drip in a fashion that best suits a local MP's desire to make an announcement.
It's worse how too often funding is thrown at the seats a government wants to win - the "Sports Rorts", "car park rorts" and the "pork barrelling" which Gladys Berejiklian once said was not "a surprise to anybody".
The Heritage PitchFest was described by one heritage campaigner as a "Hunger Games" exercise, but it's more like an episode of Shark Tank. Underwhelming television, and hardly a way to set policy.
It's a trial, so it might end soon. But if not, what's next? Heritage NSW is part of the Department of Planning and Environment - can we expect pitch contests to expand?
Shall we extend it to threatened species conservation, so we can watch live as koala backers pitch off against advocates for the quoll, pied oyster catcher lovers and the friends of the Musky leek orchid, desperate to keep their species alive?
Or town v town for post-disaster recovery funding? Tonight on Save My Town with Scott Cam: Lismore flooded, Cobargo burned. Who gets to rebuild?
Heritage restoration and activation are meaningful - valuable for the community and our history. They shouldn't be won or lost like a reality TV-style game.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
