Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Corrimal cokeworks falls short at Heritage PitchFest

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:05am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of part of the Corrimal cokeworks development supplied by Legacy Projects.

The Corrimal Cokeworks redevelopment has fallen at the last hurdle in a "pitch fest" for heritage funding that was filmed in front of a live audience and streamed online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.