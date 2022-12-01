The Corrimal Cokeworks redevelopment has fallen at the last hurdle in a "pitch fest" for heritage funding that was filmed in front of a live audience and streamed online.
Developer Legacy Property was seeking funding for a heritage plaza and entry to the site, where it is building a 550-dwelling residential complex on the former industrial plant.
It was up against three other projects competing for $1 million in funding for heritage preservation from the NSW Government's Heritage PitchFest program.
In a format that recalls the TV entrepreneur show Shark Tank, the final four projects had to pitch their case for funding in front of a panel and a live audience.
Cokeworks project director for Legacy Property Pater Navratil said only the best projects made it to the third stage.
"We were in esteemed company and it was exciting to see the unique and innovative ways companies are finding to highlight the heritage of our state," he said.
"We thank the judging panel of heritage activation experts and congratulate the winner Windy Station and look forward to implementing our own Heritage plan for Corrimal Coke Works in the near future."
The winner was a project to adapt the Windy Station Woolshed at the hamlet of Windy, south of Gunnedah, into an events venue.
Heritage NSW is part of the Department of Planning and Environment.
"Heritage PitchFest is part of the new $1 million dollar Activating State Heritage grant program that was launched by Heritage NSW in September," its website says.
"Ideas from around the state have been put forward to the revitalise, transform and activate NSW state heritage registered places.
"Only the best and brightest shortlisted applicants have been invited to 'pitch' for the $1 million grant in front of a live audience and a panel of heritage activation experts."
The PitchFest had been criticised as a "Hunger Games" gimmick but defended by the Government as a way to spark more interest in heritage issues.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
