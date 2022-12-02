Illawarra Mercury
Gladstone Avenue development approved despite flood risks

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 2 2022
The Gladstone Avenue development approved by the Land and Environment Court despite Wollongong City Council concerns over the risk of flooding.

A nine-level Wollongong apartment complex has been approved by the Land and Environment Court despite concerns residents could be trapped in the building during a flood.

