Your full guide to the best Christmas lights in the Illawarra

For many, Christmas seems to just creep up on us. But for software developer Nick Triantafillou, he has the festive period on his mind all year round.
The Fairy Meadow resident has been working away on his hi-tech display since April, and will finally turn the lights on Tuesday night.
Many neighbours have been anticipating his light and sound show which was so popular last year it caused streets to gridlock.
"I have a five-year-old and a seven-year-old and everyone asks if they love it," Nick said.
"But they've seen me build this since April so they're over it by December. They love playing with the kids who come to see them though."
By scanning a QR code, viewers at Nick's Brian Street home can choose between over 30 songs that plays with a synchronised light show. This year, he's added a massive LED screen on his garage, and light-up wings people can take selfies with.
"I just love seeing the reaction from people, I love blowing their minds with technology," Nick said.
Joe Morris also started early with his Christmas spirit. The Dapto father has been planning his light and sound display, which features favourites Bluey and the Grinch, for six months.
"When my wife and I moved here four years ago all the neighbours were really big on the Christmas lights," Joe said. "Now I go bigger and bigger every year."
Viewers who wish to remain in their cars can tune into channel 288.1 to have the music broadcast as it synchronises to the 11 Saint James Crescent show.
Meantime in Kembla Grange, neighbours have banded together to create a stunning Christmas light tunnel stretching the whole street.
For a full list and interactive map, visit the Christmas Light Displays in the Illawarra Facebook page.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
