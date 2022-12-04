Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Santa's direct link is through payphones around the Illawarra

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:27am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call Santa's Workshop direct via payphones around the Illawarra

If your little one is desperate to make sure Santa knows exactly what they would like for Christmas, or perhaps they forgot to tell the big man something exciting when they saw him for photos, they can simply pick up a (pay) phone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.