Call Santa's Workshop direct via payphones around the Illawarra

If your little one is desperate to make sure Santa knows exactly what they would like for Christmas, or perhaps they forgot to tell the big man something exciting when they saw him for photos, they can simply pick up a (pay) phone.
There are still several payphones and WiFi hotspots stationed around the Illawarra - such as in Bulli, Woonona, Wollongong, Shellharbour, Barrack Point, Dunmore, Kiama and Bombo - each with the ability to contact Mr and Mrs Claus at the North Pole for free.
For each call to Santa's Workshop, Telstra will donate $1 to the Salvation Army, while they're also using the exercise as a way to teach kids how to use a payphone in case of emergency or should their mobile or Wi-Fi enabled device run out of battery.
To get in touch with the jolly old fellow, find a payphone and dial # HO HO HO (#46 46 46). Kids will be put in direct contact with Santa's workshop and can press 1 to speak to Santa, 2 for Mrs Claus and 3 for an Elf.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
