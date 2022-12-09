Parents sweating on the NSW Government's promised $150 back-to-school voucher for uniforms are in limbo as it appears the "cheque's in the mail" with no starting date for the program.
The "Premier's Back to School Voucher" program was announced last month with businesses encouraged to register to become eligible.
Parents were told the scheme would begin in "early December" but those trying to get their children organised for new schools next year have received no relief before the expenses of Christmas arrive.
Melissah Gervaise who owns uniform supplier Poppets Direct in North Wollongong said businesses weren't able to tell people when it would start.
"I've had three customers in the past two days saying 'I'm in here, I know what sizes I need, I'm going to come back in January when I get the voucher - and it's obviously going to be busier'," she said.
She advised parents to put uniforms on lay-by and complete the payment when the vouchers arrive.
Woonona mum Kirsten Stone said she would now be waiting until the New Year to buy school supplies.
"I would use it definitely to get uniforms - there's also such a wait for ordering because of COVID," she said.
"I like to be organised but everyone's in the same boat - I'll be waiting til after Christmas."
The Mercury asked Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello when the scheme would start.
A spokesman for Service NSW wasn't able to say when the vouchers would arrive but said it would be "soon"
"Business registrations opened on 11 November 2022 and all businesses which stock school supplies are encouraged to sign up for the program," he said. "An announcement on when the vouchers will be made available ... will be made soon."
Pressed further, they said an announcement was expected within "a couple of weeks".
The system may be difficult for uniform shops run by school P&C groups. Only four in Wollongong and Shellharbour have registered.
The School Locker, the national online retailer used by many schools for uniform orders, is not listed as one of the eligible businesses.
But the Mercury understands the School Locker, which is owned by Harvey Norman boss Gerry Harvey and one of his lieutenants, is in the process of registering.
The company's orders are delivered to school uniform stores which will most likely be closed before the vouchers arrive.
Some school uniform shops are opening for appointments during the school holidays so uniforms can be sorted before term begins.
