Premier's Back to School vouchers haven't arrived and the Government isn't saying when they will

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 4:56pm
St Columbkille's Corrimal student Madison Stone, 10, tries out a uniform with Poppets owner Melissah Gervaise at North Wollongong on Thursday. Picture by Adam McLean.

Parents sweating on the NSW Government's promised $150 back-to-school voucher for uniforms are in limbo as it appears the "cheque's in the mail" with no starting date for the program.

