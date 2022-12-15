Illawarra Mercury
RSPCA Illawarra shelter needs foster carers to deal with summer kitten influx

Updated December 15 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
Kitten season: RSPCA Illawarra Shelter animal attendant Jade Carroll with a cat and her one-day-old kittens. Picture: Robert Peet

Illawarra residents are being urged to ensure their cats are desexed and kept indoors at night amid an influx of felines as kitten season begins.

