A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Greater Wollongong area on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued the detailed severe thunderstorm warning at 10.12am and warned it would bring damaging winds to Sydney and the northern parts of the Illawarra.
The Bureau said the severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Leppington and Liverpool in Sydney's south-west this morning and are moving south-east.
The State Emergency Service is advising people to urgently move cars undercover or away from trees and secure or put away any loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
Residents are also being warned to stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines or objects that may be energised, such as fences, and to report fallen powerlines to your energy supplier.
Other safety tips includes:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES NSW on 132 500.
An updated warning will be issued at 11.15am.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.