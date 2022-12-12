A man who died during a swimming event at Wollongong Harbour on Saturday morning is confirmed to have been a competitor.
The man, aged in his 60s, suffered a medical episode during Splash Wollongong's two-kilometre swim, which took participants through the harbour, out into the open water behind the Continental Pool and back.
Paramedics were already at the scene when the man fell ill, but he could not be saved.
He was visiting Wollongong from out of town to compete in the event.
Splash Wollongong director Rob Battocchio offered his condolences to the man's family.
"We're very saddened by [his death]," Mr Battocchio said.
He acknowledged the efforts of all those on scene who assisted the man.
Medical and emergency services were on stand-by during the event, which was monitored by lifesavers.
