When Figtree man Ricky Gamble checked his mail earlier this month, he received an unexpected royal surprise.
Addressed to him was a card - from the new King Charles III.
The King thanked Mr Gamble for his condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
The card read:
It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.
The card was signed Charles R and included a photograph of the young Charles with his mother.
Mr Gamble had written to the King to tell him he was sorry to hear about the Queen's death.
He said he felt proud when he received the card.
"I was very excited and happy," he said.
Mr Gamble said he loved the royal family.
A keen filmmaker and actor, he used to write to the late Queen to share stories of his work.
Now that he's heard from the King, Mr Gamble has set his ambitions higher - he would one day love to be knighted.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
