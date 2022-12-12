Illawarra Mercury
Five full COVID wards: another tough Christmas for Illawarra health workers

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains says COVID - combined with a lack of GP appointments and aged care beds - have been major problems for the region this year. Picture by Robert Peet.

With more than five wards full of COVID patients and staff that are tired, burnt out and in need of a break, the Illawarra's health district is bracing for another tough Christmas.

