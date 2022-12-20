The owners of popular Woonona restaurant Royal Thai say they are still in shock to have discovered their eatery destroyed by fire.
Gary and Duangduan Crago have owned the restaurant for 11 years.
Their daughter notified them of the fire about 6.30am Tuesday morning, she having received a message from a friend that the restaurant was alight.
Speaking to the Mercury at the scene, Mrs Crago said it was like she was dreaming.
"[I'm] still shocked," she said.
"It hasn't sunk in," Mr Crago said.
The restaurant was due to open for its lunchtime service at noon.
The Cragos' daughter said the family was "very grateful for the close-knit community", who had been so supportive of them since news of the fire.
Not only did the fire occur close to Christmas, it also happened just days before Mrs Crago's birthday.
Neighbouring eatery The Grumpy Chef also suffered extensive damage in the blaze.
But no one was injured in the incident.
One of the first bystanders to come across the fire was Joel Farmer, who had just finished up an overnight shift at 6am when he saw smoke.
He went to investigate and saw a "big plume" issuing from the building's roof, so called triple-0.
Mr Farmer said he could not see flames but both the cafe and restaurant were filled with smoke.
He knocked on the doors to see if anyone was inside, but received no response.
Mr Farmer said firefighters arrived on scene within three minutes of him calling emergency services.
EARLIER:
Dozens of firefighters have managed to contain a ferocious blaze that has caused significant damage to a row of shops in Woonona on Wednesday morning.
At least seven crews from Fire and Rescue NSW attended the incident on the Princes Highway after Triple 0 calls came through around 6.07am, with the fire contained by about 8am.
Upon arrival they found the Royal Thai Restaurant well alight, with several other businesses - like a chemist and computer repair shop - also under threat, according to authorities.
FRNSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry told the Mercury adjoining businesses may have been impacted by potential heat and smoke damage, and possibly fire damage as well.
A HAZMAT crew is currently assessing the likelihood of asbestos contamination due to the age of the buildings.
Supt Dewberry said they would also send their expert investigators to the scene to assess how much damage has been caused, as well as whether the blaze broke out by accident or whether it was malicious.
It is uncertain how long traffic will be impacted along the Princes Highway between Hillcrest Avenue and Ball Street.
EARLIER:
A fire has caused significant damage to the Royal Thai Restaurant and is threatening others in Woonona.
Firefighters received the call to attend the scene on the Princes Highway at 6.07am on Wednesday.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said when they arrived they found the building well-alight.
The Princes Highway has been closed between Campbell Street and Russell Street as a result.
The shop that is alight is in a row of stores.
Firefighters are attacking the fire from the front and the rear lane in a bid to stop the fire spreading.
It is still not contained.
The shop's awning has collapsed onto the footpath.
Eight trucks are at the scene.
More to come.
