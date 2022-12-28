Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ty Oxley content following an impressive finish for Law Connect in the Sydney to Hobart

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 28 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Law Connect featuring Wollongong sailor Ty Oxley.

He has been here before, but experienced sailor Ty Oxley said despite the disappointment of falling short in the Sydney to Hobart once again that he was incredibly proud of the team's effort in a fiercely contested race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.