He has been here before, but experienced sailor Ty Oxley said despite the disappointment of falling short in the Sydney to Hobart once again that he was incredibly proud of the team's effort in a fiercely contested race.
Law Connect - owned and skippered by Christian Beck - finished in second position behind Andoo Comanche in what was a two-boat chase down the River Derwent in a late finish to the race in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The victory confirmed fourth line honours for Comanche.
Oxley and his Law Connect team finished a little over 20 minutes after Comanche, with a time of one day, 12 hours, 23 minutes and 19 seconds.
Black Jack - who were last year's line honours victors - followed closely behind both Comanche and Law Connect after the chase down the east coast of Tasmania and then into Hobart.
It was a sensational finish for Law Connect, with the team making up a huge distance on the final day. On Tuesday evening, Law Connect was 20 nautical miles behind Comanche. The eventual winners held strong against Beck's crew but not without a nail biting finish.
Oxley told the Mercury he was incredibly proud of what the team had achieved.
"It was always going to be a tough one," he said.
"Comanche is a super fast boat. We always had in the back of our minds that they were going to be in front of us.
"For us at the end of the day we were only a three-point-five miles behind at the finish line which we consider a really good effort.
"The team that we had was phenomenal."
Oxley added that despite not finishing first, there was a silver lining.
"The boat performed phenomenally and I don't think we could asked for a better race," he said.
"We were in front of Black Jack, we were in front of Wild Oats, two of our other competitors. So to finish second is always a hard pill to swallow but I guess it's we thought we would be a lot further back so to be that close to the finish line was pretty cool." Pre-race favourite Comanche was in line to break the line-honours record but missed out by a little under three hours.
