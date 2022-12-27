Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A look back at the best of the action from the UCI World Championships in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 28 2022 - 1:10pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annemiek van Vleuten was in complete disbelief after claiming the elite women's world title without the use of one of her arms for the entire race. Picture by Adam McLean

As we approach the new year, we look back on the UCI World Championships and the week where the world stopped and had it's eyes on the Wollongong and it's spectacular sights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.