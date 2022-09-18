Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

Tobias S Foss too good for big guns in the men's time trial at 2022 UCI World Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:21am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norwegian cyclist Tobias S Foss celebrates after winning the UCI Road World Championships men's time trial in Wollongong on Sunday. Picture: Anna Warr

Norwegian cyclist Tobias S Foss produced a flawless ride in Wollongong to win the UCI Road World Championships men's time trial on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.