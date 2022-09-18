Norwegian cyclist Tobias S Foss produced a flawless ride in Wollongong to win the UCI Road World Championships men's time trial on Sunday.
Foss set down a brilliant time of 40.02.78 minutes and watched nervously as race favourites Tadej Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel and Ganna Filippo tried desperately to beat that time.
But it was Swiss star Stefan Kung who got closest, finishing the challenging course in 40.05.75, with Belgian rider Evenepoel placing third.
It was no surprise to see the last group of riders dominate the top 10 standings.
Great Britain rider Ethan Hayter was well in contention to win the race but suffered a bike chain problem midway through the race.
He however did really well to finish in fourth place.
Next best was Swiss sensation Stefan Bissegger, who was the first to break the 41-minute mark and took the race lead in a time of 40.49.59.
Australia's big hope Lucas Plapp led all-comers after the first group of nine riders completed the 34.2 kilometre time trial.
Plapp finished the course in a time of 41.26.83 minutes, with Italian Edoardo Affini the next best in 41.30.60.
But after the first 25 riders finished Plapp dropped to fourth place.
Swiss sensation Stefan Bissegger finished fifth. He was the first to break the 41-minute mark and took the race lead in a time of 40.49.59.
Slovenia sensation Tadej Pogacar backed up his second place finish in the Tour de France, with a sixth-place showing in Wollongong.
Race winner Foss said he would have been satisfied with a top 10 finish but was ecstatic to come out on top.
"It feels like I'm in some kind of dream. I don't believe it. It feels so unreal," he said post-race.
"I got the feeling during the ride I was going good but this is more than I can ever dream. I really tried to enjoy it.
"I really didn't believe [I had won] it until it was over.
"I really felt like I got out everything I could today and I gave it my best and couldn't do anything better."
The 25-year-old said he felt the course suited his style of racing.
"There was no real time to rest or put down the power and you had to be really technical and push through the corners.
"It was really all about using the terrain and going hard where the gradients are a bit steeper and slacking off a bit and having a breath where it goes faster.
"I had really good coaching and we prepared really well so it was a perfectly executed race."
Foss said he would cherish wearing the winner's rainbow jersey.
"To wear the rainbow jersey will be really really special. I will try to honour it as good as I can but I will enjoy it as much as possible."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.