Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

Cadel Evans picks his UCI Road World Championships' winners

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:43am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UCI Road World Championships ambassadors Cadel Evans and Emma McKeon flag the start of the community ride in Wollongong on Saturday. Picture: Adam McLean

Former professional racing cyclist Cadel Evans has urged Australian riders to embrace competing in a home world championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.