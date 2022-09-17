Former professional racing cyclist Cadel Evans has urged Australian riders to embrace competing in a home world championships.
Four-time Olympian Evans joined fellow UCI Road World Championships ambassador Emma McKeon in Wollongong on Saturday to officially flag the start of the community ride.
The championships themselves start on Sunday with the running of the elite women's and elite men's time trial races.
Evans, one of only three non-Europeans to win the Tour de France, which he did in 2011, expected the top guns in the men and women to do well in the difficult road races.
"I really thought [Belgian] Wout van Aert was the man to beat but then I drove the climb up Ramah Avenue at Mount Pleasant last night and I really think [Slovenian] Tadej Pogaar is going to be the guy to go away on the last lap," he said.
"I've also changed my mind with the women. After looking at the climb I changed my idea and think now the Aussie girls have a great team and Gracie Brown to finish it off for them.
"The Italian team also have a strong team but I don't know if that is going to be enough to bring back [Dutch rider] Annemiek van Vleuten who I'm expecting to ride around solo on the last climb."
Evans, who was among the five oldest winners of the Tour de France, at the age of 34, is rightly considered one of Australia's best ever cyclists.
He also made the podium in the 2009 Vuelta a Espaa and the 2013 Giro d'Italia.
Evans retired on February 1, 2015, after finishing fifth in the inaugural Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race near Geelong.
The now 47-year-old told the Mercury while he loved his life, he envied the Aussies competing in the world championships in Wollongong.
"It is pretty special [home world championships] because these opportunities don't come around too often, it might happen once in some riders' career, so for them it is going to be special," he said.
"I'm just happy to be here as part of the event. I look forward to standing on the sidelines and enjoying the racing without pressure and expectations.
"Everyone please just enjoy this world championships, it is going to amaze you....and please let's be accommodating and great hosts to the international visitors."
