Australian UCI team members Georgia Baker, Lucas Plapp and Grace Brown have said they are eager to get underway in Wollongong with the World Championships getting underway on Sunday.
The first event is the women's time trial, which will feature Baker and Brown.
"When I set out my season I had a big highlighter on the Wollongong world's, both for the time trial and for the road race, but the time trial first obviously.
"I know that I'm up there and competitive at the top of the field but we will see on Sunday where that lands me. There's obviously some really strong girls there and it's a unique course [where] it's a bit hard to predict who it is going to suit best.
"I believe that I'm in with a good shot," Brown said.
Baker suffered a setback in 2017 when she underwent surgery to mend an irregular heartbeat. She said considering the difficulties she faced during this time, seeing herself compete on the world stage is something she is grateful for.
"It was a little bit touch and go for a little while about my career and what that meant and if I could continue to ride," she told the Mercury.
"I'm really appreciative now for when I achieve things I'm really happy because that may have not been able to happen a few years ago.
Baker is in good form leading into Wollongong, with the 27-year-old picking up three golds at the Games in Birmingham.
She said she was happy with her current form.
"I'm happy with how I've been tracking along and I think I'm in good form."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
