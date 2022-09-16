Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships
Wollongong 2022

What it means to host culturally diverse Wollongong 2022 UCI world championships

By Tim Barrow
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Baker, Lucas Plapp and Grace Brown in their Australian jerseys, featuring Cher'nee Sutton's indigenous design. Picture by Robert Peet

Welcome to Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.