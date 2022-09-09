Watch Rupert Guinness try out the UCI Road World Championships elite course

"Going a bit further north to Helensburgh to start those races to obviously take in the breathtaking beauty of Bald Hill, Sea Cliff Bridge and the northern suburbs of Wollongong as you come down Lawrence Hargrave Drive with the beaches on your left - and still that escarpment on your right - and then come into the city circuit and then particularly in the men's and women's elite road race to be able to then go up Mount Keira, go across the escarpment on Harry Graham Drive and down Mount Kembla - to come past the steelworks and back into the city circuit for six laps for the women and 12 for the men's is pretty exciting."