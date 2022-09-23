Illawarra Mercury
Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gruelling U-23 men's road race at the UCI World Championships in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
Yevgeniy Fedorov let out a cheer as he won the U-23 road race in Wollongong. Picture by Getty

Following some horrid weather and brutal crashes, Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Fedorov has won the U-23 world road race title in the nation's first title in the division since 2012.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

