Following some horrid weather and brutal crashes, Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Fedorov has won the U-23 world road race title in the nation's first title in the division since 2012.
In what was a neck-and-neck finish, Czech Republic's Mathias Vacek and Fedorov went head-to-head with five kilometres to go to make for a thrilling finish.
It was a massive effort from Vacek Fedorov in that last stretch of the race.
Norway's Soren Waerenskjold finished third, backing up his gold medal in the time trial earlier in the week.
Australian Matthew Dinham finished the race in seventh position.
The rain came teaming down at the beginning of the race, with the course claiming it's first victim, Denmark's Jacob Madsen falling over and breaking his bike chain.
Croatian rider Fran Miholjevic led from the front early on, but he had team Great Britain tight on his tail, let by Leo Hayter.
The race had it's fair share of casualties, though with 40 kilometres to go, the leading pack included Belgian Fabio Van den Bossche, Germany's Hannes Wilksch and France's Mathis Le Berre.
Belguim finished the race strong, with their squad of five holding together as the race came to a conclusion.
Australian Matthew Dinham did his best to try and overturn the result and deliver the first gold for Australia at the world's, but did it to no avail.
The lead then changed, with Czech Republic's Mathias Vacek and Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Fedorov going head-to-head with five kilometres to go.
Post-race Fedorov said via an interpreter that he could not believe the feat he had achieved.
"I believe I could win and it was my goal to do my best and I have done this," he said.
"I knew if i could pass the climb then I could get to the finish and then the last climb I thought this was my chance.
"I think in the finish I had the legs and I am just very happy."
Matthew Dinham said he was disappointed not to get on the podium but proud of the team's effort.
"It was a really hard day and the weather made it difficult," he said.
"I gave it everything in the end there but unfortunately I got done by some great sprinters there."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.