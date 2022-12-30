Thousands will flock to the Illawarra coastline on Saturday with sparklers in hand to celebrate the end of 2022 and usher in the new year.
Residents of Cliff Road in Wollongong will have a front row seat to the festivities, with fireworks set to launch in Wollongong Harbour at 9pm, and crowds expected to gather for the spectacle.
North Wollongong local Maria, who moved to her Cliff Road apartment four years ago, said the view from her street would be a winner on New Year's Eve, and the harbour-side outlook was also a prime spot to watch the action during September's UCI cycling races.
Cliff Road between Georges Place and Marine Drive will be closed from 5pm to 10pm, and Marine Drive and Endeavor Drive will be closed from 8pm to 10pm.
In Wollongong, the festivities will kick off from 6pm with roving entertainment around the harbour and food trucks in Osborne Park.
New Year's Eve fireworks will also return to Kiama after a two-year absence, and the Sky Show at Kiama's harbour is expected to be packed with revellers.
The fireworks display is one of the largest between Sydney and Melbourne, and at its last showing in 2019, the event drew 15,000 people to Kiama Harbour.
Kiama's natural amphitheatre will also host a kids' carnival, food market, live DJ, and entertainers in the lead up to the 9pm fireworks.
On New Year's Eve, the Free Gong Shuttle Bus will continue to operate until 10.30pm, and people arriving by train to Wollongong Station or North Wollongong Station can take the Free Gong Shuttle Bus to travel to the event at Wollongong Harbour.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.