Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Meredith Schofield travelled Australia with a Kombi and a Kelpie by her side

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated December 31 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meredith Schofield, with her partner Sean Brokenshire and dog Bandit. Her book 'Around Australia at 80ks' was a best seller. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Ever dreamed of travelling the great southern land in a beat-up Kombi?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.