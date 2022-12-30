Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Boxing Day land clearing raises concerns at Primbee wetland

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty May Button (front) with a group of residents who want to know what is happening beyond the fence. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Primbee residents are concerned about the effect of land clearing which started on Boxing Day in an area which used to be a dump site for copper smelter slag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.