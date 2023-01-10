My first memory of summer in Wollongong? Being car sick driving down Macquarie Pass

Time to walk to the beach, chauffering the kids around or smelling gardenias on the evening breeze - what does summer in Wollongong mean to you? Healthy Cities Illawarra boss Kelly Andrews shares her secrets as part of our Summer in Wollongong Q&A..
What does summer in Wollongong mean to you?
Christmas! But also taking time out to re-charge, read some books and enjoy walks on our beaches and bushland. I have three teenagers, so summer these days also means school holidays and chauffeuring to what seems like endless trips to friends', beaches, movies, part time jobs and 'town'.
First memory of summer in Wollongong?
Being car sick driving down Macquarie Pass. I was born in Wollongong but grew up in South Australia - our family would drive over most years for family Christmas and summer holidays - when we got to Macquarie Pass, I dreaded it. My early memories as a kid in the '80's was the Putt-Putt in Warrawong and chasing the giveaways by The Mercury's 'Happy Harry'.
We crammed it all in on our holidays - Minnamurra Rainforest, Jamberoo Action Park, Symbio Wildlife Park, and it was always at Christmas, so I grew up thinking Wollongong was the most awesome place on earth - probably why I returned to settle all those years later.
First place you take visitors?
Mt Keira lookout, followed by Nan Tien Temple.
What Wollongong does best in summer?
I think the local councils, and other organisations in the Illawarra do a great job of facilitating opportunities for people to get together; twilight festivals, New Year's Eve, markets, music and arts festivals. We are lucky to live in a beautiful natural environment, that is what Wollongong does best.
Favourite eatery?
Pete's Bakery in Fairy Meadow - they have amazing traditional Vietnamese Pork Rolls.
Secret spot?
It's not really a secret, but a favourite spot to walk, chill out, bird watch and feel part of the history of Wollongong is the Mt Kembla Memorial Pathway. It's scenic, informative, you get your daily steps up and are rewarded with a view over Cordeaux - the expanse of the Steelworks is astounding.
The best local summer food is ...
Anything local! We have beautiful local producers, even backyard growers that I try and support. Every dollar spent in the local food economy support jobs, but also the environment - less food miles, less packaging, and more resilience for our own food system - COVID taught us what happens when supply chains are under stress, so the more local the better.
I know it's summer when I smell ...
Gardenia's in flower.
What aspect of summer in Wollongong would you change?
Better public transport options so I don't have to chauffeur so much, and my kids can be more independent without relying on adults with cars.
Wollongong does summer exceptionally well- I think it's me/us who need to change our busy mindsets and take advantage of the natural environments which can help us re-set and be mindful.
