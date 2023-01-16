Illawarra Mercury
Dental crisis: Dapto dentist's warns one in two children have cavities

Merryn Porter
Merryn Porter
Updated January 16 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Health issue: Dapto dentist Dr Mohit Tolani is seeing an explosion in tooth cavities in children. Picture: Supplied

An Illawarra dentist says COVID-19 lockdowns and a lack of "dental literacy" are to blame for an explosion in tooth cavities in children in the Illawarra.

