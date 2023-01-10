Students have voiced their support for the University of Wollongong's decision to make working on Australia Day optional, with many choosing not to celebrate the day themselves.
The university has told staff they can choose to take the public holiday on a different date this year out of respect for all First Nations peoples, in a move gaining popularity among large, socially conscious organisations.
The Mercury spoke with students and visitors at the University of Wollongong on Tuesday, who widely supported the university's decision.
Some students on campus said they supported the university's decision to give employees the choice to work, and some were interested in learning more about the debate around celebrating on January 26.
"I don't support or celebrate Invasion Day," Ms Williams said.
"For me, I completely understand the decision to make it [celebrating the Australia Day holiday] a choice."
Ms Williams believes her generation is in favour of making Australia Day a choice - she's among the majority of young Australians who support the "change the date" campaign.
According to the 2021 Deakin Contemporary History Survey, more than half of Australians aged between 21 and 37 believe we should not celebrate Australia Day on January 26.
For business student Rowan Keyes, who also works at the university, UOW's decision is a step in the right direction, and is well supported by the community.
Mr Keyes said he will likely choose to take the January 26 public holiday on a different day.
"It's definitely a step forward, and a good option until there is a change [in how we mark January 26]," he said.
"Some action is better than nothing."
University of Wollongong international students Hallie Mac, Risa Fukuoka, Jinny Kalamek and Heng Yu Chang only learnt about Australia day recently when they noticed the day on the calendar.
The students, who had been in Australia for only a short time, said they weren't aware of the contention surrounding the date, but would be interested in learning more about it.
They said they will likely not be celebrating the day or taking the day off - instead they'll be busy working in hospitality.
The National Tertiary Education Union has also voiced their support for the university's decision to give staff the choice to work on January 26, and urged others to follow their lead.
"Invasion Day is a deeply distressing day for so many First Nations people including members of our union," NTEU National President Dr Alison Barnes said.
"Allowing a choice of whether to work or not acknowledges that many in our community don't want to mark the anniversary of genocide, dispossession and suffering with a public holiday."
Dr Barnes said all university managements should give staff the option to have an alternative day off.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
