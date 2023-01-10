Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Students, Tertiary Education Union back University of Wollongong's decision to make working Australia Day optional

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated January 10 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mercury spoke with students and visitors at the University of Wollongong on Tuesday about the decision to give staff the option to work on Australia Day. Pictures by Robert Peet

Students have voiced their support for the University of Wollongong's decision to make working on Australia Day optional, with many choosing not to celebrate the day themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.