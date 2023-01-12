Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong council in second summer of beach recycling bin trial

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the recycling bins at Port Kembla. Picture by Adam McLean.

A trial of recycling bins along foreshores in the Wollongong area has faced challenges as people contaminate the bins with the wrong rubbish, but the council will consider the results of this year's program to determine its possible future expansion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.