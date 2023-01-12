A trial of recycling bins along foreshores in the Wollongong area has faced challenges as people contaminate the bins with the wrong rubbish, but the council will consider the results of this year's program to determine its possible future expansion.
For the second summer Wollongong City Council has introduced the yellow-lidded bins, which will remain until the end of the April school holidays.
A council spokesperson said last year's trial was "challenging" with a contamination rate of 44 per cent.
"This was mainly attributed to food waste, packaging, coffee cups, and plastic bags all going into the yellow bins," the spokesperson said.
But this year additional stickers have been placed on bins to inform people what should go in the waste bin, and what can go in recycling.
Public place educators also attended these locations on busy days, the spokesperson said, to talk to members of the public about recycling.
"We're also asking people to empty drink cans and food containers beforehand as liquid and food scraps contaminate recyclables, too," they said.
The council partners with the social enterprise Green Connect, which sorts the yellow bins to remove items of contamination prior to collection.
The spokesperson said most people did the right thing and used bins along foreshore areas when they were provided.
"What we're working to achieve through this trial is supporting our community to dispose of their waste more effectively," they said.
The council will review the results from this year's trial to determine when public place recycling can be expanded in the future.
The spokesperson also said the council had increased litter collection patrols during the busy summer period.
"In addition to our normal service offering, we have additional staff working an afternoon shift on busy days to bins are changed out when full, litter is picked up and our amenities receive an additional afternoon service," they said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.