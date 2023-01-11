Illawarra Mercury
Kiama's Hindmarsh Park needs a new playground but no-one wants to build it

Desiree Savage
January 12 2023 - 7:00am
"The current playground is showing its age, as it's been at least 20 years since it was installed," says Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly of the playground at Hindmarsh Park. Picture by Robert Peet.

It's been 20 years since the playground was installed at Kiama's Hindmarsh Park, but no contractor wants to build a new one despite the multimillion-dollar cheque attached.

