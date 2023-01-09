New 'Summer of Love' festival bringing families together in Albion Park

A two-day music festival aimed at families will celebrate "peace, love and hope" in Albion Park this January.
The Summer of Love Festival will see a mix of family activities and competitions, market stalls, street food and live music from some of the region's finest at Croome Road Sporting Complex across January 21 and 22.
Kids under the age of 15 can even take part in an open mix competition which welcomes singers, musicians, comedians, poets, performers and magicians.
The alcohol-free event also welcomes dogs on leashes and banners spruiking "peace, love and hope".
"It is a local community initiative that aims to provide an enjoyable weekend outdoor picnic festival for local residents, tourists, small businesses, musicians, performers and families as a way to recover from the isolation and economic uncertainty after the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021," event organisers have said.
Musicians on the lineup include Jocean, Little Quirks, Joe Mungovan, The Kilbeys, Jack R Reilly, Duckboi, The Rockits, plus Ciaran Gribbin playing "songs of freedom and protest".
TICKETS - Cash on the gate upon entry: $20 per day for adults, $10 per day for children over 10 years, $50 per day for a family.
All workshops, activities, rides are inclusive of ticket price except the petting zoo and face painting.
ON THE BIG FIELD
IN THE MUSIC TENT
CHILDREN'S ACTIVITIES
* According to the event website www.summeroflovefest.com
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.