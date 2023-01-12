Wollongong's free festival celebrating street musicians, brass bands and community jam sessions is finally returning to its usual place of the middle of summer.
Honk! Oz will bring together professional and amateur musicians from far and wide for a mix of free performances and workshops (for adults and kids) on Saturday January 14.
"We will have many bands performing around the Arts Precinct and Town Hall so come along and fill your mind with some great street sounds," organisers said.
The grand street parade will make its way through town, starting from Globe Lane at 11am and then down Crown Street.
Then from midday an array of free concerts will be found in the Arts Precinct near the IPAC and the Music Lounge (Wollongong Town Hall).
A Lantern Parade led by the HOOT band will be at 8pm.
For the full program and more information, visit: www.honkfest.org.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
