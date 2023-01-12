Illawarra Mercury
Honk Oz! a free music street parade through Wollongong on Saturday

Updated January 13 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:30am
The 2022 Honk Oz festival was postponed until July because of COVI1-19. The street parade included an array of colourful characters like the Riff Raff Radical Marching Band. Picture: Anna Warr

Wollongong's free festival celebrating street musicians, brass bands and community jam sessions is finally returning to its usual place of the middle of summer.

