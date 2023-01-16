Driver charged after South Coast fatality

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal South Coast crash days after Christmas has been charged.
Officers charged a 40-year-old man, still in St George Hospital after the December 30 crash near Narooma, with multiple offences on Monday.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, driving in a manner dangerous, three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, driving in a manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death) and negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm).
Police will allege the man's Audi Q3 was heading north when it hit a southbound silver Toyota Camry. That collision caused a white Volkswagen station wagon to also crash.
The driver of the Camry, a 39-year-old woman, died at the scene.
The passengers of the Camry - brothers aged 18 and 15 - were airlifted to Westmead Hospital and Westmead Children's Hospital respectively, with the eldest in a serious condition and the youngest in a critical condition; The 18-year-old boy has since been released.
The driver of the Audi and the passenger, a 31-year-old woman, were taken to Moruya Hospital before being airlifted to St George Hospital, with the woman stable and the man serious but stable.
The five occupants of the Volkswagen were uninjured; but, the driver, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to Moruya Hospital for observation.
After Crash Investigation Unit investigation into the circumstances, the charges were laid.
The man, who also had his driver's licence suspended, is due to appear at Narooma Local Court on May 11, 2023.
