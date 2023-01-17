Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Electric cargo bike sales booming in northern Illawarra

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arkie, Taz and Edie Turner hold on as mum Kristen McDonald operates the family's electric cargo bike. Picture: Adam McLean

Thirroul's Kristen McDonald was a outlier when she and her three children first started making the morning preschool run on an electric cargo bike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.