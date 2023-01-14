Could your rundown local playground be up for renewal this year?

Wollongong council will be targeting playgrounds - and empty patches of grass - that have seen better days in this year's roll out of new equipment across the city.
According to the council, at least seven playgrounds will get an overhaul in 2023 as part of its annual works program.
These include play spaces at Figtree Oval, Gymea Glades in Helensburgh, Kallara Link in Cordeaux Heights, William Street Reserve and Gordon Hutton Park in Bulli,
Some of these are in dire need of an upgrade - like the one at Hicks Road Reserve in Thirroul which currently features old metal structures with peeling paint - and others, like Waldron Park in Mount St Thomas, have no play equipment at all.
The council is encouraging residents to inspect an interactive online map to see which road, pathway, playground or building projects will get underway in their suburb this year.
The map also indicates Southspur Reserve in Cordeaux Heights and Charcoal Park in Unanderra will be up for upgrades in 2023/24, as will Wattle Street Park in Windang.
The Lang Park playground equipment at City Beach will be replaced further down the track, in 2024/25.
The councils map of projects says there will be "replacement" work at Stuart Park Playground in the 2022/23 financial year.
In 2021, the council announced its intention to create an additional inclusive play space that provides for young people and adults with disability - will also get under way this year.
The council originally said work on this was supposed to get underway in winter 2021.
According to a concept design released in 2021, the extended park would include features like cattle ramps, slide, balance beams, steps and obstacles of different materials, a nature play area including a forest maze, rocky gorge, dry creek bed and billabong track, a rotating mouse wheel suitable for adults and a wheelchair accessible carousel, trampoline and paths.
The swing area will include a 'nest swing', two adult sized swings, and a combined swing for a child and their parent/carer, and there will be a sensory garden with plantings of different textures, colours and scents and a tactile board with different textures to stimulate touch.
The council previously said the first stage of works was expected to take three or four months, depending on the weather and site conditions.
The map also says that "design" work - but not construction - will occur the refurbish the Stuart Park amenities block near the playground in 2023/24.
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said the council oversaw about $5 billion worth of infrastructure assets across the city.
"This includes footpaths, cycleways, shared paths, local roads, public pools, stormwater pipes, picnic shelters, playgrounds, libraries, and community centres," Cr Bradbery said.
"With such a broad portfolio of assets under our belt, we need to be strategic on when and where we priorities upgrades so that we can be sure we're using our community's money wisely and completing work in a timely manner."
General Manager Greg Doyle said ratepayers could expect to see council workers in their suburb.
"There's lots planned for this financial year and next financial year, and you will continue to see the Council fluoro out and about as our staff complete a range of different projects," he said.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.