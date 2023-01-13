Illawarra's favourite farm Green Connect is inviting the community to be a part of its crew for a behind-the-scenes working experience on Saturday.
The sustainable organisation will host its first in their inaugural Farm Blitz, with a BYO barbecue at lunchtime, to end the day.
Green Connect general manager Robert Servine reckons it's a great opportunity for the community to spend time on the urban farm and learn how the food is grown.
"A Farm Blitz is a day to invite the community onto the farm to volunteer and help out," he said.
"The idea is that many hands make light work, so the community gets an opportunity to spend time on our lovely 11-acre farm and we get help with some of the work that needs to be done."
People of all ages including children are welcome to attend with much to do for everyone.
"We have work at different ability levels, from digging, planting seeds and as always we have plenty of weeding to do," Mr Servine said.
The attendees will also be able to get expert advice from the Green Connect team about looking after their own gardens.
The event will go on from 9am to noon on Saturday, January 14 at 6 Anna Avenue in Warrawong.
"There will be some play areas set up for younger children. We look forward to seeing everyone on the farm," Mr Servine said.
