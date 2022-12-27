More than 40 years after the Sunnyboys formed in Sydney and a decade after they last played together, they are reuniting one last time for a summer tour that will bring them to the Illawarra.
Sunnyboys first formed in 1979. The band's first two albums, the self-titled Sunnyboys, which spurned one of their biggest hits, Alone with You, and Individuals made it into the Aussie charts. But after a third album and a tour with The Police, the band broke up in 1984.
After a 21-year hiatus, the four original band members triumphantly returned to the stage in 2012 to support Hoodoo Gurus under the pseudonym Kids in Dust. Now after a series of successful tours over the past decade, they have announced one final tour, The Last Dance, which will bring them to Anita's Thirroul on Saturday, January 21.
Sunnyboys consists of singer-songwriter and guitarist Jeremy Oxley, his brother Peter on bass guitar, drummer Bill Bilson and guitarist Richard Burgman.
With all three of their previous albums and a fourth live album recorded in 2015 at Sydney's Enmore Threatre now available, it seemed like the perfect time for the band to take to the stage according to Peter.
"We really didn't think we would ever play again as a band. But wow, we have and we sure are having a bloody good time doing it," he said.
Details: Saturday, January 21, The Last Dance, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul. Tickets here
The Witching Hour with Smoki Mirror and Aspbury, Saturday, January 14, La La La's Wollongong.
Crocodylus Muscle Memory album launch, Friday, January 20, La La La's Wollongong.
Saturday, January 21, The Last Dance, Anita's Theatre, Thirroul.
Tuesday, January 24, Ty Segall & The Freedom Band with R.M.F.C., UoW Uni Bar.
Felipe Baldomir Chasing the Sun Australian Tour, Wednesday, January 25, La La La's Wollongong.
SummerSalt Festival, Thomas Dalton Park Fairy Meadow, January 28
By The C Festival, Thomas Dalton Park Fairy Meadow, January 29
Sunday, January 29, Daniel Champagne, Heritage Hotel, Bulli.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
