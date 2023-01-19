Illawarra Mercury
Greens' candidate for Keira to reveal affordable housing plans

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:35pm
The Greens candidate for Keira, Kit Docking. Picture supplied.

A 28-year-old disability support worker will be the Greens candidate in the seat of Keira for the March state election.

