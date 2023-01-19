Greens' candidate for Keira to reveal affordable housing plans

A 28-year-old disability support worker will be the Greens candidate in the seat of Keira for the March state election.
Kit Docker, who previously worked in the banking sector before opting for a career change to support work which fulfilled his "desire to make a real difference in people's lives".
He'll speak about the Greens' plans for making housing more secure and affordable tomorrow.
"Since leaving banking I have pursued a career as a disability support worker, helping some of the most vulnerable members of our community," Mr Docker says on the illawarra Greens website.
"The flexibility of this role has afforded me the time to take on further studies in policy and governance, take part in volunteering initiatives and be a carer for my mum in her battle against cancer.
"And now I'd like to represent the good citizens of Keira.
"It is my hope that with the support of the people of Keira I will have the opportunity to drive positive change throughout the community I call home."
Mr Docker attended Kiama High School and graduated from the University of Wollongong with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, majoring in international economics.
The Keira incumbent, Labor's Ryan Park, has held the seat since March 2011.
Mr Park is the Opposition's spokesman for health, mental health, and for the Illawarra and South Coast.
At the 2019 poll there was a 2.4 per cent swing to Labor.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
