Wollongong land values hit $65 billion thanks to pandemic sea-changers

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 12:27pm
A piece of business zoned land in Jerramatta Street near Dapto's town centre went up by 84 per cent, while a residential parcel on Murrawal Road in Stanwell Park jumped 80 per cent in a year.

Jerramatta Street, in Dapto's town centre, and Murrawal Road, in the leafy coastal surrounds of Stanwell Park might not seem to have much in common.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

