Leo Lagana, the small-statured man with the big personality who captured the hearts of people across the Illawarra and the world, has died at the age of just 22.
Leo had a rare form of dwarfism, Majeski microcephalic osteosplastic primordial type two, which resulted in numerous and often serious medical challenges, including multiple brain aneurysms.
But he faced up to them with strength and a certain sense of cheekiness that endeared him to others.
Leo was a well-known face in the Illawarra but through the reach of social media he also gained fans internationally.
His Facebook page boasted some 12,000 followers, who journeyed with Leo through his day-to-day life: his interests, his news about his beloved family, his triumphs and his setbacks.
Leo came into the world on July 26, 2000 after his mother Pauline was induced five weeks early.
"They thought he'd have a better chance at growing in the neonatal unit,'' Mrs Lagana told the Mercury in 2016.
"But he never did grow much.''
Leo was an ambassador for the KidzWish Foundation, helping raise funds for sick, disabled and disadvantaged children in the Illawarra.
''I like to help people," a then-15-year-old Leo told the Mercury.
To many, Leo was a real-life superhero, even more impressive than the comic book characters he loved so much.
Earlier this month Leo was out celebrating a friend's birthday, sharply dressed in a three-piece suit as he danced with loved ones.
But his Facebook page documented more recent serious setbacks with his health, which left him in hospital.
News of his death has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences for his family, including mum Pauline, dad John, and older siblings Matthew and Lucy.
"Sending love and strength to you all it was a privilege to call you my friend Leo let your angel wings fly high buddy," Leanne Anderson wrote on Leo's Facebook page.
"I'm so sorry you are amazing person. I'll never forget the first day that we met you and your family you guys made us feel so welcome," Annette Kortman said.
"Your Leo was a beautiful soul inside and out. His positivity and warmth touched everyone. He was truly inspirational. I am grateful that you shared his life with us all," Jenny Payne said.
"He was a Little Superhero. And that's how I'll remember him, the Superhero that won all of our hearts," Phillip John Carrusca said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
