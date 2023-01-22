Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Leo Lagana, Illawarra man with primordial dwarfism, dies at 22

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leo Lagana, the small-statured man with the big personality who captured the hearts of people across the Illawarra and the world, has died at the age of just 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.