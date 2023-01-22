Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Social housing in 'crisis' as Illawarra waiting lists grow

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
January 23 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figures from the Department of Communities and Justice reveal social housing waiting lists have grown in the Illawarra.

The number of people waiting for social housing in the Illawarra has reached a "crisis situation" as new data reveals applicants have grown by over 17 per cent in a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.