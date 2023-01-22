The number of people waiting for social housing in the Illawarra has reached a "crisis situation" as new data reveals applicants have grown by over 17 per cent in a year.
There were at least 2854 applicants on the waiting list for social housing at June 30 last year from Helensburgh to Kiama, figures from the Department of Communities and Justice Show, up from 2431 the previous year.
"It's getting worse over time. We're in a crisis situation now," St Vincent de Paul Society's Peter Houweling said.
Of the individuals or families waiting in the Illawarra, 2611 were on the general list, while at least 243 were priority applicants (a precise figure was unavailable for the Helensburgh allocation area, as there were fewer than five).
Most applicants were in the Wollongong City allocation area, where there was a five to 10-year wait for any size property for those on the general list.
People wait similar lengths to get into social housing properties across the region, although waiting times blow out to 10-plus years for two-bedroom homes in the Kiama area and three-bedroom properties around Helensburgh.
Mr Houweling said a lack of safe, stable housing had flow-on effects, such as placing stress on members of the household and restricting opportunities to get into work.
Women and children are most affected by the lack of housing.
"Regardless of their circumstances, everyone should have a home," he said.
The crisis was the result of government inaction, Mr Houweling said, and governments needed to put more money into building social housing.
A Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said the NSW government provided social housing to those eligible as soon as possible, prioritising those most in need, such as people who were homeless, escaping domestic violence, or with serious, ongoing health conditions.
They said the department also had programs to help people eligible for social housing to rent privately.
"In 2022-23, DCJ allocated $13.9 million to seven specialist homelessness services and the Homeless Youth Assistance Program in the Illawarra Shoalhaven," the spokesperson said.
They also said the department provided around $87 million in leasing subsidies to community housing providers to lease properties as social housing, with more than 550 in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
Meanwhile, the Illawarra and Shoalhaven will receive about 130 new dwellings in the next three years under government programs partnering with community housing providers.
This financial year 24 new social housing dwellings are scheduled for completion, with another 57 next financial year.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
