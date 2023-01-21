Woman dies after freak tree branch lands on her car

A woman has died after a large branch fell onto her car in the Southern Highlands.
At 4.30pm Saturday, emergency services were called to the Illawarra Highway, between Church Street and Burrawang Road in Burrawang - about 20km south-east of Bowral - after reports of a crash.
A witness has told police the woman's station wagon was travelling west when a 20-metre branch hit the windscreen.
The driver, believed to be aged in her 50s, died at the scene. She is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Illawarra Highway was closed for several hours due to the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
