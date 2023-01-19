Lake Illawarra thief tried slinging stolen items for cheap on FB Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace is a popular forum to buy and sell, but for others it's a place to sling stolen items for cheap.
Lake Illawarra man Dillon Wellend tried to do exactly that after he nicked two LED projectors from Kmart in Shellharbour while on bail.
The 31-year-old was captured on CCTV entering the store about 8pm on December 4 last year with a basket in tow.
He walked past a service counter and spotted two mini LED projectors on display in a staff-only area and put them in the basket, later stuffing them under his clothes.
Shortly after he approached the same service counter and bought seven items totalling $26.30.
The projectors, worth $200 each, were later offered on Marketplace for $75 each.
Wellend was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court earlier this week for one count of larceny and two counts of using false documents to influence the exercise of public duty.
The latter offences stemmed from June last year when Wellend provided a community corrections officer with two forged medical certificates.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie told the court his lengthy criminal record did not assist him and that he grew up in circumstances of disadvantage.
But Magistrate Michael O'Brien said Wellend at some point "must take agency" over his life trajectory.
Wellend will be eligible for release in May this year.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
