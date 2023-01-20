Since he was nine, Jack has dedicated much of his young life to entertainment, the majority in his drag queen persona, Jackaranda. He organises an annual major show 'Jackaranda Says No To Bullying' and in everything he does, Jack actively raises awareness and money (thousands of dollars in fact) to prevent the bullying of young vulnerable people in our community. Despite the haters and the ridicule he's faced, Jack is unapologetically himself, rising above the negativity in an effort to help others, hoping they won't have to go through the challenges he has.