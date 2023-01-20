Completion of the first stage of the North Wollongong Beach seawall is anticipated mid-2023, a year after the original scheduled date.
A Wollongong City Council spokesperson said unprecedented weather last year and the impacts of COVID-19 on supply chains had delayed the project.
"To date, we have constructed piling, foundations and reinforced concrete structure to support the tiered concrete seating," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said works underway at present included the construction of a new surf club access ramp and stairs, and the fabrication of concrete seating panels, which would sit atop the seawall.
"Once ready, these panels will be transported to the site and craned into place," they said.
"Other works to be finalised include concreting of the promenade and landscaping.
"Stage one of the seawall project is now expected to be completed in mid-2023, subject to favourable weather and tides."
In August, Wollongong City Council said it anticipated the seawall would be completed by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the other part of the $10.5 million project - the renovation of the North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club building - was finished, although some "minor defects" were being addressed.
North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club last year moved into the refurbished clubhouse, which includes a gym, an accessible lift and toilet, extra balcony areas and a reconfiguration of internal spaces.
"We are very appreciative of the facilities we've been provided by council," club president David Meredith said.
However, he said the club had been fielding enquiries from members of the public about whether work on the seawall was progressing at all.
He said it was disappointing it had not advanced as quickly as planned.
Meanwhile, it is understood the operator of the upstairs dining area is finalising its development application for the fit-out of the restaurant.
Mr Meredith said it was hoped the eatery would open for in time for spring or next summer.
Construction on a section of the footpath on the western side of the clubhouse has stopped due to the discovery of items of potential cultural heritage importance.
"Temporary fencing and a small detour will remain in place while we work on next steps with the relevant stakeholders, as per the requirements set by the Department of Planning and Environment," the council spokesperson said.
"While it can take considerable time to work through the process, it's important we get it right for all parties."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
