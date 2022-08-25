Completion date for the refurbishment work on the iconic North Wollongong Surf Club building is just weeks away.
Weather permitting, of course.
Advertisement
The original completion date of the $10 million project has come and gone - much like the East Coast Lows that affected delivery - but a Wollongong City council spokesperson believes the works will be finished by "early September".
"The contractor is nearing completion of the installation of windows, doors, internal painting, electrical and plumbing works with final fit-out and external pathways currently underway," the council spokesperson said.
Painting exterior of the club has started and will continue over the next few weeks.
Also, expect to see work completed on the reinstatement of the heritage features on the southern side of the building soon.
"This is a significant project that will ensure the surf life saving volunteers have an accessible, safe and functional building to use as a base," the spokesperson said.
"We know our community, and in particular surf life saving volunteers, are keen to see this space re-open soon."
New showers, a club canteen and a fully functional space to store and secure Surf Life Saving equipment are among the new changes.
Surf lifesaving club president David Meredith has previously told the Mercury says the club is aiming to be operational by the start of the surf season.
"The club now has the best views of the water so it's going to make patrolling the beach much easier," Mr Meredith said.
The first stage of work on the North Wollongong Seawall, which includes the new seating area, also are continuing, the council spokesperson said.
"We've installed the compacted base layer and triton mattresses which will protect the new seawall from erosion.
"Work is continuing on the concrete base layer which supports the precast concrete bleachers.
Understandably, the wild weather of recent months has impacted work on the seawall. Not just the rain, but high tides and larger than expected sea swells.
Advertisement
"As the seawall is located within a tidal zone, the severe storms we've experienced throughout the works have made this a challenging space to work in."
As well as COVID-inspired supply chain delays, the contract has experienced challenges with achieving a satisfactory foundation for the new seawall.
However, with good weather, the council believes work is on track for the seawall to be completed by the end of the year, and in time for North Wollongong Beach's peak summer season.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.