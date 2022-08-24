About Sea Cliff bridge ... Picture: Wesley Lonergan

We asked for your specific question about the 2022 UCI World Road Championships. And you provided them - some more specific than others.

Event chiefs answered 18 generic questions last week.



This week there are more specific questions - from a delivery driver's concerns about route access to in-town parking and how people's specific health needs can be met.

Organisers have waded through them all and answered.

It's important to remember you can contact Wollongong 2022 via this email address: community@wollongong2022.com.au or call 1300 216 228 to discuss your specific circumstances.

Now, your questions ...

1. What measures have you put in place to prevent spectators gathering (illegally) on the cliff face above the Sea Cliff Bridge?



The area is a slippage zone and the recent rains have added to its instability. Wollongong 2022 is working with NSW Police, Wollongong City Council and security and risk experts on crowd management plans and risk mitigation strategies that will be implemented for the event, with spectator safety front of mind.

2. Have externalities such as carbon emissions associated with international travel been factored into the cost-benefit analysis?

Wollongong 2022 has partnered with EY to develop a Sustainability Framework for the delivery of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships. There is no doubt that for any international event held in Australia, limiting the carbon emissions associated with the overseas travel for participants, staff and attendees presents a significant challenge. Wollongong 2022 has focused on a range of environmental, social and cultural sustainability initiatives in planning the event, and in establishing a legacy for the city of Wollongong, which will be highlighted in the Sustainability Framework when it is launched in coming weeks.

3. Where are all the renters on Gipps Road going to put their cars?

Any residents who live directly on the courses and are seeking to use their vehicle during the temporary road closures across the nine-day event period are encouraged to plan ahead and consider all options that may suit their circumstances. This might include parking on nearby streets, working collaboratively with family, friends or colleagues to share off-street parking facilities or to carpool, and to consider other public parking facilities across the city.



There will be an uplift in train services during the event period, and the Gong Shuttle will be operating on amended routes and schedules including the Green Shuttle which will travel from Northfields Avenue and along Robsons Rd to the city centre. Services will run every 10 minutes 7am-10pm daily except for the road closure periods on Sep 24 (11:30 - 15:00) and Sep 25 (09:15-12:30).



Where possible, residents that have off-road parking facilities are asked to utilise them rather than parking on street to allow for increased opportunities for others living on roads that are part of the 2022 UCI Road World Championship courses.

READ MORE:

4. I see one of the races involves Mt Ousley - how do people get to work or medical appointments in Sydney?

The suburb of Mount Ousley will featured in the races and training each day between September 17 and September 25. Depending on where the resident is departing from, they will be able to connect with the Princes Highway via McGrath St and then head south via Princes Highway (access maintained on the eastern side of the highway) to connect with Memorial Drive.



Alternatively, Gaynor St roundabout will be accessible for local residents and vehicles will be able to travel west on Mount Ousley Rd from Gaynor to connect with the M1.

5. I have a medical appointment in Miranda on Thursday, September 22, at 10:30am. Will Mount Ousley route be opened?

The M1 and Memorial Drive will remain open throughout the entire event period. On Thursday 22 September, road closures will be in place between 7am and 1.30pm - this includes lower Mount Ousley Rd between Princes Highway and Gaynor Avenue. It is recommended to depart before road closures are in place at 7am, or depending on location to consider the journeys mentioned in question 4 if appropriate.

6. I live in Mount Kembla. If Cordeaux Road is going to be closed for two days, how are residents going to be able to access their properties when there is only one road in and out of Mount Kembla? There are also a lot of elderly residents that live in Mount Kembla that require carers to be able to access houses to give care.

Mount Kembla features in the Elite Road Races on the afternoon of Saturday, September 24, and morning of Sunday, September 25 only. Cordeaux Road will be closed for around 3.5 hours each day - on Saturday between 11.30am and 3pm, and on Sunday between 9.15am and 12.30pm. Vehicle access to properties on Cordeaux Road will be available before and after these times and residents are encouraged to plan ahead where possible. In the case of an emergency, please call 000 - emergency services have full access across the city for urgent response.



For any residents requiring care, it is best to speak directly with the care provider to assess what options are available in the individual circumstances.

7. My 102-year-old mother-in-law lives with us and has carers come in to provide personal care daily. Our property will be blocked off by the bike race. What will you have in place to allow access?

The first step would be to contact the care providers directly to discuss care plans for the event period. Wollongong 2022 has met with and provided information to many home care providers across the region, many of which are reviewing their operating plans and any changes that may be required, which would be communicated directly to clients.

Secondly, you are encouraged to contact Wollongong 2022 via community@wollongong2022.com.au or 1300 216 228 to discuss your specific circumstances. More information is required to be able to provide a more detailed response.

8. Exactly how long before and after the race times will the Princes Hwy in Fairy Meadow open up to traffic again each day?

As a general principle, roads close 90 minutes before races or training commence, and will reopen 60 minutes after racing is complete. There will be some traffic management measures in place ahead of this time to reduce vehicle movement while full road closures are being implemented.

Race times change day-by-day and the community is encouraged to review the specific information for each day and location via wollongong2022.com.au/community

9. How is the weekend races going to affect the people that live in Park Road, Bulli?

Park Road between Trinity Row and Princes Highway will be closed on Saturday, September 24, 11.30am-2.30pm, and on Sunday, September 25, 9.15am-12.15pm. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, adjust departure and arrival times, or park south or west of Park Rd to allow for vehicle use during the periods of temporary road closure. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

10. What Keiraville roads will be impacted by the bike ride, if any?

Braeside Avenue (Gipps Rd to Murphys Ave) and Murphys Ave (Braeside Ave to Irvine St) will be closed for periods of each day from Saturday, September 17, to Sunday, September 25. Times change day by day, and the community is encouraged to review the specific information for each day and location via wollongong2022.com.au/community

Gipps Rd (Braeside Ave to William St), Robsons Rd (William St to Poulter St) and William St (Gipps Rd to Robsons Rd) will be closed on Saturday, September 24, 11:30am to 3pm, and Sunday, September 25, 09:15 to 12:30 pm only.

11. I have emailed the organisers regarding impacts to the access to my property during the race, but they have not responded in over a week. Is there not someone in that organisation who knows what is going on?

Wollongong 2022 is working to respond to all enquiries in a timely manner. Please feel free to resend your enquiry, or to contact us via 1300 216 228. Alternatively, please join one of our upcoming Community Information Stands - the full list of dates, times and locations is available at wollongong2022.com.au/community

12. Will the Warrigal Links nursing home in Ross St be accessible?

Vehicle access to Warrigal Links will be unchanged except for Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, when Corrimal St will be closed for short periods of each day (12pm-3.30pm on Saturday, and 9.45am-12.45pm on Sunday).

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and pedestrians will be able to cross Corrimal St when the riders and race convoy are not passing this section of the course, which will only occur once on both days.

13. Will Lawrence Hargrave be totally closed? I have elderly parents who have carers who go in to help them. I cannot plan this time - it is up to the company providing care.

Vehicle access to Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be unchanged except for Saturday, September 24,(11am-2pm) and Sunday, September 25 (8.45am-11.30am) when road closures will be in place.

Outside of these times, vehicle access will not be affected.

It is also recommended to contact the care providers directly to discuss care plans for these two days. Wollongong 2022 has met with and provided information to many home care providers across the region, many of which are reviewing their operating plans and any changes that may be required, which would be communicated directly to clients.

14. I would like to know the road closures near our office - 16 Burelli Street - and the car park exiting into crown street Wollongong. Will be able to enter and exit?

Access to 16 Burelli Street is not affected by event-related road closures, though it is expected there will be traffic congestion and increased foot traffic in this precinct across the event period and in particular during race times.

Crown Street between Marine Drive and Corrimal Street will be closed for periods of each day from Saturday, September 17, to Sunday, September 25. The times are as follows:

Sat 17 Sept 07:30 -17:00

Sun 18 Sept 08:00 - 18:00

Mon 19 Sept 11:30 - 18:00

Tues 20 Sept 08:00 - 18:00

Wed 21 Sept 12:30 - 18:00

Thurs 22 Sept 08:00 - 13:30

. Fri 23 Sept 07:00 - 18:00

. Sat 24 Sept 06:45 - 18:00

. Sun 25 Sept 09:15 - 18:00

Vehicle access to Crown Street will not be permitted during these times.

15. Hi, I live at 22 Market St (cnr Corrimal St). And I am unclear on what restriction I will incur when traveling to and from work and outside work hours. In short what restrictions will apply to access to my home for the duration of the event.

Pedestrian access is maintained at all times, and where possible active transport and public transport is recommended as preferred modes of travel during the event period.

This area is the main event precinct, which will include spectator facilities at Lang Park, athlete and official services including parking between Corrimal St and Marine Drive, and the Time Trial start ramp which will be installed on Market Street from Tuesday, September 13. Vehicle access to Market Street and Corrimal St will be limited during the event period, and roads will be closed during the times shown below:

Sat 17 Sept 07:30 -17:00

Sun 18 Sept 08:00 - 18:00

Mon 19 Sept 11:30 - 18:00

Tues 20 Sept 08:00 - 18:00

Wed 21 Sept 12:30 - 18:00

Thurs 22 Sept 08:00 - 13:30

Fri 23 Sept 07:00 - 18:00

Sat 24 Sept 06:45 - 18:00

Sun 25 Sept 09:15 - 18:00

16. Officeworks is located in Fairymeadow, where a planned race will be going past. Will Officeworks have to close? If so who will be paying the wages of staff that will be forced to stay home?

The western side of Princes Highway between Lysaght Street and Mount Ousley Rd will be closed for periods of each day between Saturday, 17 September, and Sunday, 25 September. For specific times please visit wollongong2022.com.au/community.

Pedestrian access will be maintained across the city at all times, and the community will be able to access Officeworks on foot at all times. Wollongong 2022 has spoken with Officeworks management and provided information about the event to assist with their planning for the event period, understanding that staff, customer and service operator movements and timings may require adjustment. It is ultimately up to the business owners' discretion to determine what is right for their unique circumstances.

17. I live on the eastern side of Pioneer Rd in East Corrimal. Will I be able to drive from my house to anywhere west of Pioneer Rd on Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, during the specified times of the road closures?

Pioneer Rd at East Corrimal will be closed on Saturday, September 24, 11.30am-2.30pm, and on Sunday, September 25, 9.15am-12.15pm. During these periods, vehicles will not be able to cross Pioneer Road, however pedestrian access and crossing will be available (when the riders and race convoy are not passing through).

Residents may consider parking on the western side of Pioneer Road during these periods to allow for vehicle movement if required.

18. How will patients from the northern suburbs, like Thirroul etc get to and from the cancer care centre at Wollongong hospital for their daily radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

Vehicle access from Thirroul to Memorial Drive will be unaffected except for Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25 when Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be closed for periods of approximately 3.5 hours each day. Bulli Pass will be open westbound throughout to allow vehicles to connect to the M1 also.

Wollongong 2022 is working with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District to assist with planning for critical care services during the event period, and to provide information that may assist patient, staff and service providers with journey planning during this time.

Please contact Wollongong 2022 via community@wollongong2022.com.au or 1300 216 for sh228 with more information about the specific circumstances for a more detailed response.



Alternatively, please contact the hospital to discuss specific care plans.

19. Will I be able to attend Towradgi Bowling Club during the 2 weekends of the UCI?

Access to Towradgi Park Bowls and Recreation Club will be unaffected on Saturday and Sunday, September 17-18. On Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, Pioneer Road will be closed between 11.30am-2.30pm and 9.15am-12.15pm respectively. Vehicle access will be unaffected before and after these times, and pedestrian access will be available to cross Pioneer Road at all times (except when the riders and race convoy is passing through).

20. My business requires daily deliveries to Coledale and daily trips to the Post Office in Thirroul. Will these be affected?

For the most part, Coledale and Thirroul will only be affected by short periods of road closure on Lawrence Hargrave Drive on Saturday 24 September (11am-2pm) and Sunday 25 September (8.45- 11.30am). Outside of these times, vehicle access will not be affected and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

21. I live in Dixon St, Fairy Meadow and it does not appear that we will be able to exit our block on both weekends. Can you confirm whether we will be able to exit our street either via Carters Lane or Elliotts Road?

During the event period, residents in this area will be able to exit the precinct via Rann Street, connecting to Montague Street due to a temporary change to traffic management measures allowing vehicles to cross beneath Elliotts Rd. This will provide access to Memorial Drive.

Alternatively, access via Carters Lane will be available on all days except for periods of Saturday 17 September (7.30am-12pm) and Sunday 18 September (8am-6pm) 22. I know Campbell st is fully closed but wonder if the Princes Hwy/Flinders st will be closed too. That has not been made clear, whether you can get through the Gilligans island roundabout where Flinders st crosses through Campbell st.

While Princes Highway and Flinders Street at North Wollongong and Wollongong will remain open throughout the event, the intersection/roundabout at Campbell Street and Throsby Drive will be temporarily closed for periods of each day between Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 25. The times are:

Sat 17 Sept 07:30 -12:00

Sun 18 Sept 08:00 - 18:00

Mon 19 Sept 11:30 - 18:00

Tues 20 Sept 08:00 - 18:00

Wed 21 Sept 12:30 - 18:00

Thurs 22 Sept 08:00 - 13:30

Fri 23 Sept 07:00 - 18:00

Sat 24 Sept 06:45 - 18:00

Sun 25 Sept 09:15 - 18:00

23. My office is at 46 Harbour Street, Wollongong (corner of Burrelli and Harbour street). Will there be vehicle access to the building or pedestrian only?

Vehicle access to 46 Harbour Street will be possible via Burelli St only during the event, but movement will be limited and it is expected there will be a volume of official event-related vehicle movements and an increase in pedestrians in the area.

Pedestrian access is highly recommended where possible.

24. Business is in Piccadilly, trying to plan patients bookings and staff who live North of Wollongong for rosters. How?

Vehicle access to Wollongong CBD from north of the city will be available via Memorial Drive and the M1 at all times.

25. When and how often will Tongarra Rd between Terry Street and Escarpment Drive be inaccessible?

Albion Park is not affected by the event-related road closures at all. Tongarra Rd will operate as usual at all times.

26. Wollongong is going to be massively inconvenienced for this event. How many competitors are expected for this ''Olympic style event". Are businesses able to seek compensation from the organisers for lost earnings during this event?

Hosting the UCI Road World Championships will generate an estimated $95 million in economic benefit for Wollongong and NSW. The direct economic benefits are for a range of businesses and local staff including local tourism and hospitality businesses, hotels, cafes, restaurants, transport services i.e. taxis, petrol stations, service providers and general retail. It also benefits suppliers, such as Aceit which is a Wollongong-based apparel company that is supplying all of the volunteer and staff uniforms for the event, and the suppliers and producers that support tourism and hospitality businesses.

It is expected approximately 1,000 athletes, officials and support staff will travel from overseas to Wollongong for the event.

Wollongong 2022 continues to work with affected stakeholders and event delivery partners to minimise impact or identify potential alternatives that will support individual business, resident and community activities where possible. This does not include compensation.

27. I live in the Northgate apartments at 214-220 Princes Hwy, Fairy Meadow. At first look of the map, it appears we will not be able to head South from our apartment. The Princes Hwy is blocked north and south from the round about and that is the only way out. How will I be able to leave my apartment?

North and southbound vehicle passage on Princes Highway will be maintained on Princes Highway between Lysaght St and Old Mount Ousley Rd during the periods of temporary road closures between Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 25. Traffic flow will be operating exclusively on the eastern side of Princes Highway, with the western side (usually the northbound lanes) being closed to motorists.

Please review the detailed maps at wollongong2022.com.au/community for further information.

28. Can I still access my business on Victoria St while the race is on?

Yes. Access to Victoria Street will be unaffected from the east, south and west. Access from the north via Throsby Drive will not be possible during the temporary road closures each day, but alternate journeys are readily available.

29. When Pioneer Road is closed, will there be an opportunity for cars to enter Towradgi Road towards the beach and club when there is a break in bike riders or will that access be denied the whole day?

To ensure the safety of the community and event staff and volunteers, vehicles will not be permitted to cross Pioneer Road at Towradgi during the periods of temporary road closure. These are:

Sat 24 Sept 11:30 - 14:30

Sun 25 Sept 09:15 - 12:15

30. Where can I get a decent map of the route? The only ones I've been able to find I can't determine details, especially of the route from Helensburgh.

Please visit https://wollongong2022.com.au/resident-information-road-closures/ for detailed maps that show the road closures and Special Event Clearways relating to the event.

31. If you have a paid parking spot in town can you still access it for work?

More specific information required to provide a detailed response. Generally, if access to the parking facility is unaffected by road closures you will be able to access it as per normal.