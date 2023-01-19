'Obnoxious' teen shoplifting gangs hit Wollongong Central

Wollongong Central retailers say they feel powerless to stop groups of teens who are intimidating customers and staff and shoplifting with apparent impunity.
Multiple retailers have shared details of their encounters with an estimated 15 teens, who are described as visiting the retail hub in groups of up to eight at a time, "antagonising" security staff and shop staff and shattering the mould of the typical shoplifter.
"Normally, with a lot of shoplifters we've had, they're very quiet - they keep to themselves and sneak around," one store manager told the Mercury.
"These guys are not afraid to make noise. They're proud.
"Sometimes they come in in smaller groups to divide and conquer the store, I guess. They're very loud, like they're the biggest thing here. They like to cause big distractions and make a game out of it."
The manager said the teens used "fart guns" and carried speakers to blast music through the store.
"They like to scare customers sometimes," she said.
"They'll take cords and phone cases from JB HiFi and Cotton On have had quite a few things taken - clothes, jewellery, accessories, stuff like that - quite a bit."
The manager said there wasn't much staff could do about the behaviour, because "there's a lot of retail rules".
"We can't chase them, we can't be physical. So we're very restricted in what we can and can't do about it."
A loss prevention officer working within Wollongong Central said the teens were purposely "loud and obnoxious", and were skilful at not getting caught in the act.
"They'll come in and cause a mess and wreak havoc or be rude of one of the employees, but they are actually quite nice to me at the door," he said.
"I've never had enough evidence to accuse them of shoplifting, but we do notice empty boxes the next day on the shelf.
"A lot of them are smarter than you'd give them credit for, at face value. They'll come in and give me fist pumps on the way in and out.
"Security services, especially for retail, are very limited in their powers - and they [shoplifters] exploit that."
Another store manager said the activity peaked on Thursday nights, when the centre food court became a popular hangout.
"Then it's just dialled up to 11," he said.
"They're normally in the bathrooms. They're loud. They'll cause a ruckus, they'll antagonise security and then get chased out and ride off on their bikes."
According to another store manager, staff shortages had made some shops particularly vulnerable to theft.
"Because we're understaffed, we don't pick up on people stealing from the shelves," she said.
"In terms of dollar value, it [losses from shoplifting] is the highest I've seen in 10 years."
Retailers are discouraged from confronting thieves in a booklet of crime prevention tips issued by police.
"It may be your store's policy to conduct bag inspections. However, you do not have a legal right to search a person's bag or property," the material states.
"If the situation causes danger to you, your staff or customers, do not try to detain the offender. The value of the goods can never exceed the value of your life."
A spokeswoman for Wollongong Central said management was "committed to ensuring a safe environment for our shoppers, employees and retailers".
"We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with the local police, who work closely with our onsite security team to ensure a safe and positive shopping experience at the Centre."
A spokeswoman for Wollongong Police said: "while this particular matter was not reported to police, officers attached to Wollongong Police District are working closely with retailers in regards to shoplifting".
"Police are conducting regular patrols and shoplifting operations in the mall area.
"Anyone who sees a shoplifting incident take place, or of a business is the victim of theft, they are urged to report the matter to their local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.